Make some noise as rock nights hit pub

Rock music takes centre stage when a pub hosts live music on both Friday and Saturday.

Rusty G’s who describe themselves as grunge rockrs perform at The Wheatsheaf on Friday night.

It will be a return for the band who have spent the last two years as a duo after seven years as a trio.

Dan Lopez and James Finch are continuing to go from strength to strength with their music.

After spending about a year in thestudio recording new material and videos and even fitting in several tours around the UK, their debute album LOW was released in May.

They write and perform their own music including great numbers with powerful lyrics such as Breaking Up, Nothing, Don’t Belong and released this year on video, Taking Over.

On Saturday V8 will travel up from Coventry to deliver another great loud show that will delight fans.

The rock and heavy metal cover band are renowned for their appearances at bike rallies up and down the country. They were formed in the late 1980’s with a name inspired by a Ford Capri engine.

These guys wereheavily influenced by Def Lepard and Guns & Roses and this trend continues today with a play list that also includes Metalica, AC/DC, ZZ Top and Judas Priest.

Music at The Wheatie starts around 9.30pm on both evenings and admission is free.