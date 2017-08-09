Music legends at Leighton Buzzard

Have your say

Visitors to the Wheatsheaf this weekend can expect to hear songs by the likes of Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton and Dusty Springfield this weekend.

The country, blues and rock and roll covers band The Palms returns to the venue after a successful gig in February.

It’ll be a hometown gig for the band from Leighton Buzzard when they visit the pub on Friday.

They will play numbers by Jonny Cash, Creedance Clearwater Revival, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton and Wilson Picket.

Saturday night at the Wheatsheaf sees the welcome return of Tess and the Durbervilles.

They have been described by the organisers as an exciting and versatile four piece female fronted covers band who perform a range of hits from six decades.

They pride themselves on filling the dance floor and making sure you have a fun night as they rattle through numbers from The Beatles to Jessie J and Dusty Springfield to Kings of Leon.

Admission to both the nights is free and bands usually start at around 9.30pm.