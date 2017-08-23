Musical delights at Leighton Buzzard pub

There will be five bands over three days during the Bank Holiday weekend at the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

Friday night sees The Underdogs, a covers band which does a mix of classic rock, punk and blues.

This five piece band has been around for a good few years playing venues around Beds and Bucks. Artists covered include Cream, Jimi Hendrix, Guns n Roses, Deep Purple and Green Day.

On Saturday Juicebox bring along three bands to The Wheatie.

Friday at 3 are a three piece pop rock band from Bedford who write their own material.

The second band,Nightjar, appear to have acquired the one and only Tony Hadley as a fan.

The third band is five piece Kassai, who recently played at The Horns in Watford. They are Chris Blunt, Mark McCarthy, Anthony Gavriel, Janaki Anderson and Dave Sylvester.

On Bank Holiday Monday the Reformers return to The Wheatie for some afternoon fun. Expect to hear rock, punk and glam covers.

The band are Ronnie Bottom, previously from Peartree Bridge Family and Joyride, Ross Wood, ex Peartree Bridge Family and No Hot Ashes, Simon Wilson from The X and Joyride and Simon Timmins from Spaced Out and The Sex Pissed Tools tribute.

On Friday and Saturday music starts at around 9.30pm. The music starts at 3pm on Sunday.

Admission to all of the events is free.