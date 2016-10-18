Night of music at Leighton Buzzard

Pillow fights and classic blues will be served up as musical entertainment at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

Back again at The Wheatsheaf on Friday and still blowing their own trumpets are The Last Resort with their classic mix of rock, soul and classic blues.

Lead by John Robinson on vocals and guitar, this fun loving 7-piece band hail mostly from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire with a couple of members based locally in Leighton Buzzard.

Knocking out covers such as Dreams to Remember, Move on Up, Unchain my Heart, The Letter and Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

The brass section supports John on lead guitar and the other musicians.

On Saturday the Northampton based pop punk band Padding Needed comes to the venue.

This four piece band have been touring around the local area and have recently recorded some videos that can be found on their website. They have been getting a bit of a reputation for having pillow fights at their gigs.

The music starts at 9.30pm both nights and entrance is free.