Pair of Maltese musicians come to Leighton Buzzard

While many may be marking the end of the summer, for Leighton Buzzard Music Club it marks the start of a new season.

The first concert in the latest run takes place at the town’s library theatre on Saturday, September 16.

Performing at the event is young saxophonist Philip Attard and the pianist Christine Zerafa from Malta.

Their programme is entitled Mediterranean Music and will include works by Ravel, Faure, Henri Busser,Debussy, Manuel de Falla, Pedro Iturralde and Paule Maurice.

The club hopes that by focusing on music from Europe it can keep the summer shining just a little longer.

Both musicians have an impressive history of awards and achievements and have performed in many famous venues worldwide including the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall, Wigmore Hall,Santo Stefano al Ponte Church Florence, the Embassy of Luxembourg in Washington DC and many more.

They are supported by The Countess of Munster Musical Trust.

A spokesman for the music club said they were very fortunate to have such talented performers in our town and hope to welcome a large audience to enjoy the concert.

Tickets for the show are £14 for adults, £12.50 for club members, £5 for students and free for accompanied children.

To book visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 0300 300 8125.