Paul Weller comes to Leighton Buzzard

He might be called Paul Weller and performing songs by the artist but he perhaps isn’t as famous as his namesake.

But this Paul Weller is the lead singer of the band Popscene and they perform at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday night.

The band aims to capture the spirit of Cool Britannia, playing Britpop & Indie sounds from the 90s and beyond. They are inspired by a wide range of music from the likes of the Artic Monkeys, Blur, Kinks, Radiohead, Stereophonics, Stone Roses and even Paul Weller.

It is not the only music on that weekend at the pub as the Friday night will see another indie rock band return to the venue.

The four piece band Fear of Ray previously played at the venue in November 2016 when they played a support role. This time however the Milton Keynes based band have their own gig.

The band write and perform mostly their own material and have been doing so since 1990.

Their first CD, also entitled Fear of Ray was released in 2014.

Music starts about 9.30pm on both nights and admission is free.

For more information on the artists who are performing this weekend visit www.wearepopscene.com for Popscene or go to www.facebook.com/fearofray7543 for Fear of Ray.