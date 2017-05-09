Popular band return to Leighton Buzzard

The ever popular band the Corsairs will return to the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard on Friday.

They will play a mix of covers and originals and are led by front man Mark Loveridge. He is joined by Tom Dalby on lead guitar and at the back Nigel Parsler on the drum kit.

Organisers of the gig say the whole band oozes charismatic, vibrant energy which entices audience participation throughout the entire performance.

The play list ranges from The Jam, The Coral, Wurzels to Fairground Attraction and maybe a bit of Motorhead all performed with the bands fast energetic beat.

Their first CD Under the Covers was recorded in 2000 with their eighth and their most recent album is entitled Whats My Age Now?? which is currently receiving positive reviews.

On Saturday there is the explosive return to the Wheatsheaf of the popular modern and classic rock covers band Dynamite Chicken. The band, formed in October 2006, play a great variety of songs with a mix of lighter and heavier tracks.

The band are made up of Lee Gleeson on vocals Adi on the guitar, Séan is the bass man and backing vocals and Deano whacks the drums.

Music starts at 9.30pm on both evening and admission to both of the gigs is free.