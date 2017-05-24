Popular band return to Leighton Buzzard

Friday sees the return of old favourites INCC to the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

They are a five piece local rock covers band. Fronted by Nick on vocals, the other band members are Sam on lead guitar, Ian on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, John on bass and Colin is Mr sticks on the drums.

INCC cover many of the old favorites from the ‘60s classics and sing along anthems up to present day rock numbers. The band have a great repertoire to call on with the likes of Desmond Decker, Credence Clearwater, Hendrix and The Animals through to Madness, Kings of Lyon, Snow Patrol and Kaiser Chiefs - just to keep all music tastes happy!

On Saturday the regular monthly Juicebox band promotions is back with two great bands to entertain.

Supersonic an energetic four piece indie rock band from Dunstable, have been together for around 3 years and were previously known as Tantrum. They mostly play their original music, but with a few covers included. The band are Carl Skinner on vocals and guitar, Andy Harvey on vocals and drums and Carl Girvan on bass.

Also on stage are Crossways, a four piece band from Chesham. Nick Shillito is lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Alfie Kirkpatrick on lead guitar, Adam Blackwell on bass and backing vocals and Kyle Freeman on the drums. Crossways released their first EP The Less I Know the Better in November 2015.

Tracks include Minefield, The Same, GCSE Art and Waterfalls & Fountains.

Music starts at around 9.30pm on Friday and 9pm on Saturday – entry is free.