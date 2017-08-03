Red, white and blue flavour visits Leighton Buzzard

Have your say

The spirit of America can be heard when the band Roadhouse perform at the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard on Friday night.

The five pieces covers band from Buckinghamshire play real guitar twanging and sing along stuff with some dancing prompts included.

The extensive and varied set features tunes by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Cash, Otis Redding, Emmylou Harris and Tom Petty.

The band are Suzyann Smith on lead vocals, Dave Lewis on vocals and some country guitar, Nick Butcher on bass, Pete Thirlby on guitar and Chris Tiberius Smith on the drums.

On Saturday there is the explosive return to the Wheatsheaf of the popular modern and classic rock covers band Dynamite Chicken.

The band, formed in October 2006, play a great variety of songs with a mix of lighter and heavier tracks including Paranoid, Smoke On The Water and Sweet Child Of Mine.

Organisers of the music nights have descrived Dynamite Chicken as a fun band to hear and see.

Music starts at about 9.30pm on both evening and admission is free.