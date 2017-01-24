Return of a Wheatsheaf favourite

The sound of The Sex Pistols can be heard at The Wheastheaf in Leighton Buzzard on Friday night.

From London and formed in 2004, The Pistol do the whole authentic thing!

Replicating the raw sounds and sights of the original band from the 1970’s, front man Paul even could be mistaken for Jonny Rotten himself! You can be sure to hear Anarchy in the UK, God Save the Queen, Friggin and Pretty Vacant all mixed i with some raucous banter and plenty of ‘pogoing’ from the audience and perhaps Rotten, Vicious, Cook and Jones will even repeat ‘My Way’ – just like the real thing!

On Saturday Juicebox Live present two bands, The Relights and Down Days.

The Relights return after their gig in August last year for another round of sing-along melodies, pounding of drums and grooves galore! The four piece Indie Rock band, formed in early 2015, are from Bedfordshire and are Daniel Todd on guitar and vocals, Chris Bottazzi on drums, Dean Swift – lead guitar and Michael Beckwith on bass guitar.

Recently getting so great reviews in the music press, they have just released their debut EP Call You When I Come Down and are playing a host of live dates alongside the release. Down Days from Watford are the support band playing what they describe as a mix of Shoegaze/Dream Pop/Alt Rock.

A new EP may be available at the gig and expect the set to include In Limbo, Hollow and A Rush of Blood.

The music starts at about 9.30pm on both evenings and entry is free.