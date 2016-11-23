Return of female fronted band to Leighton Buzzard

A band returns to The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard on Friday night.

Tess and the Durbervilles, a versatile four piece female will play motown, soul and pop covers from six decades.

They pride themselves on filling the dance floor and making sure you have a fun night as they rattle through numbers from The Beatles to Jessie J and Dusty Springfield to Kings of Leon.

Tess and the Durbervilles consist of Tess and Michelle on lead vocals and percussion, Jeff on guitar and backing vocals and Colin on bass guitar and backing vocals.

And as if that wasn’t enough music, Juicebox Live returns with two bands after a session a couple of weeks ago.

The main group is the quartet Wah Wah Club formed in Milton Keynes in 2013, they have already built up quite a local following at their lively performances.

They have been very busy lately producing their first single I Ain’t Got The Time No More’ which was released in October recording 13 tracks and filming two videos.

Organisers have described them as a little dark and emotive with influences from popular rock bands with a smidgen of David Bowie and The Clash thrown in for good measure.

Wah Wah Club are Dan Buckland on guitars and vocals, Marc Laskey on guitar and backing vocals, Rob Willmott on bass guitar and Tommy Carr on the drums.

Another single is due out soon and they are going for a vinyl in early 2017.

Also playing is Hume, a singer-songwriter from Wendover. Hume started out in May 1995 and has just released his very first EP Common Grounds – apparently in a shed at the bottom of his garden.

Hume is inspired by percussive acoustic roots, soul and jazz as demonstrated in his song Calm Down.

Performances start at around 9.30pm both nights and entrance is free.