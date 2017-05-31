Returning duo come to Leighton Buzzard

This weekend will see the return of two bands on Friday and Saturday at the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

Kicking off the weekend is Bruise, a duo consisting of Isobel and Jim Kimberley.

These two have played far and wide over the last decade including US and European festival appearances. They have graced big UK festivals such as Glastonbury and The Big Green Gathering.

Between them Jim and Isobel have supported Hawkwind, The Who and Leanne Rhymes. and many more. Drummer and multi-instrumentalist Jim has played with greats such as Squeeze and Mark Knopfler.

Saturday night sees the very welcome return of Joyride after a six month gap. They are a Milton Keynes based covers band who stormed the Wheatie on their previous visit.

They play a great mix of rock and chick rock, all served up with a healthy dose of attitude.

The band play gigs mostly around the Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire area and the set includes numbers from Joan Jet, Avril Lavigne and Bryan Adams.

The band are Ronnie Bottom on guitar, Mick Maverick on bass, John Coote on drums and Jenny Harrison does the biz brilliantly on vocals and air guitar.

Music starts at 9.30pm. Entrance is free.