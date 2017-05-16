Rock and soul at Leighton Buzzard pub

Expect to hear some high octane rock covers if you visit The Wheatsheaf on Friday night.

The five piece rock and pop covers act Kong will perform at the North Street venue.

The band are well known across Herts, Beds and Bucks and spread their wings a little further at times.

Songs by the likes of Razorlight, Primal Scream, The Killers, Oasis, The Who, Billy Idol, Buzzcocks, Queen, AC/DC will be performed by the band.

There will be more music on Saturday night when Isabelle return to the venue.

It will be a home town gig for the six piece Leighton Buzzard band.

They inject a twist of funk and soul into their music with covers ranging from the ‘60s to the present time and a few original songs such as Complicated You penned by band member and song writer Tim Grover.

And the group’s vocalist has warned peole attending thr gig to bring their dancing shoes as she promises the night will be fabulous.

Music at The Wheatsheaf starts at about 9:30pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Entrance to both of the gigs is free.