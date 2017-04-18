Rock covers and new wave in Leighton Buzzard

Two different bands will be providing a range of live music at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

On Friday night Right Hand Drive entertain at The Wheatsheaf for the first time with a mix of not-too- overdone rock favourites, forgotten gems, power-pop and a few rocked-up surprises.

They are a female-fronted 4-piece rocky covers act from Hertfordshire covering a wide range of artists including Whitesnake, Eurythmics, Blondie, Clash, Rainbow and the Foo Fighters.

The band are Katie Oldham on vocals, Paul Davis on bass, Al Partridge on drums and Guy Jackson on guitar.

On Saturday night The Informers make a welcome return to the Wheatsheaf.

This passionate, hard working band with a reputation that precedes them deliver a great range of ska, rock, new romantic, new wave and punk covers from the 70s and 80s.

They perform popular covers including from The Jam and Madness and a few slightly more obscure numbers that you have most likely forgotten you liked.

Music starts about 9.30pm and entry is free.