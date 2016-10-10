Take a leap of faith at Leighton Buzzard pub

Music by Snow Patrol will be among the bands being covered by bands performing at two separate gigs coming to a pub in Leighton Buzzard.

Leap of Faith will play at the Wheatsheaf on the Friday October 14 while UK Vomit play on the Saturday October 15.

The former are an indie covers band and in addition to numbers from Snow Patrol, the five piece act will play tracks by Elbow, Radiohead and Muse.

Oragnisers of the event say the contemporary band will keep the audience entertained with plenty of well known numbers including End of the world, Missing, Fade Out Street Spirit and Starlight.

Leap of Faith are made up of Jim Munro on vocals, Kyle Whitbread on the drums and Paul Crayk acoustic guitar, Jonnie Hill on bass guitar and Mick Sane on guitar.

This gig starts at 9.30pm.

On Saturday UK Vomit describe themselves as fat punk rockers who stroll over from nearby Aylesbury for the gig.

Their style is to play loud, fast, hard songs about love, hate and women.

Their debut album Hooplass was released in August 2010 and they followed this up with Gribb & Chode which was released in December 2012.

The band feature on various punk rock compilations and tour extensively in the UK supporting some of the biggest names in punk.

Songs include Get your rat out, Johnny Cash and A-Line Disaster will be performed by the group.

As if that isn’t enough, the three piece support band Apple Shift Seven from Bletchley will play no nonsense, good time garage punk from around 8pm.

The band consist of Steven Flashpipe on guitar and vocals, Grip JigBush on bass and The Baron on drums.

Entrance to the gigs are free on both nights.

For further information about the music nights and future events coming to the venue visit www.thewheatie.co.uk.