Top jazz pianist comes to Leighton Buzzard

A jazz pianist who has regularly performed at a prestigious venue in London can be seen in Leighton Buzzard.

Dominic Alldis and his trio will be performing at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Saturday, October 15.

The event has been organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club, which has been presenting top class concerts for several decades.

Dominic is a regular performer at Ronnie Scott’s in London and will be joined by two top musicians from the jazz scene – Andrew Cleyndert on bass and Sebastian de Krom on drums.

The versatile musicians will present a programme of jazz arrangements of classical themes from their recent acclaimed album Praeludium.

The trio will also present original compositions and jazz standards from the Great American Songbook.

A spokesman for the club said about the performers’ music: “Imaginative jazz arrangements of classical themes, folk songs and songs from the Great American Songbook by three remarkable musicians fluent in the language of classical music and jazz.”

Tickets for the show are £13 for adults, £11.50 for Friends of LB Music and £5 for students. Accompanied children under the age of 16 can get in free.

Tickets for the show are on sale at the theatre box office by calling 0300 300 8125 or online from www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

For further details about the club visit www.lbmusic.co.uk.