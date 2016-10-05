Top trombonists visit Stanbridge

Two of the UK’s foremost jazz trombonists, Mark Nightingale and Neil Sidwell, headline the next Greensand Jazz Two of a Kind gig on Thursday October 6.

The gig at the Five Bells in Stanbridge, showcasing the music of jazz trombone legends - JJ Johnson and Kai Winding.

Performing a repertoire of Jay and Kai classics, as well as other standards and originals,

Mark Nightingale and Steve Sidwell are both major forces in British jazz trombone today and combine to create a uniquely refreshing and impressive twin-trombone treatment.

Mark Nightingale is one of today’s best trombonists with a truly international reputation.

He’s worked with artists from all genres, including Ray Brown, Frank Sinatra, Kenny Wheeler, Sting, Scott Hamilton, Cleo Laine, Charlie Watts, Clark Terry, James Morrison and Steely Dan.

World-class trombonist Neil Sidwell has also established himself as a much in-demand performer, producer and composer, working with artists as diverse as Tom Jones, Robbie Williams and Pete Townshend.

Nightingale and Sidwell are supported by a top UK rhythm section: ex-Van Morrison keyboard player Robin Aspland and Ronnie Scott’s regulars Arnie Somogyi on bass, and Steve Brown on drums.

The special Greensand Jazz Two of a Kind season continues on Thursday November 10 with leading Latin Jazz vocalists, Georgia Mancio and Guillermo Rozenthuler, in a celebration of South American song.

For further details and online tickets visit www.greensandjazz.org.uk or call 07840 264955.