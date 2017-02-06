Young musicians light up Leighton Buzzard concert

Leighton Buzzard Music Club will be resuming their concert season after the Christmas break with a classical concert on Saturday.

Ella Rundle and Gamal Khamis will perform at the concert at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre starting at 7.30pm.

Ella is sponsored by Making Music’s Philip and Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert Artists.

She was the winner of their award in 2015, as well as a number of other awards and prizes in competitions around Europe.

The Daily Telegraph report said: “Her playing just blew you away – thrown off with terrific panache.”

She made her Wigmore Hall debut in November 2013 to critical acclaim, and has featured in concerts throughout Europe, including France, Denmark, Istanbul and Vienna.

Ella’s programme will include two established cello masterpieces, Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro, and Caesar Francks Sonata in A.

Also to be enjoyed will be a vibrant Flamenco, and a some Turkish Delight – Four Cities by Fazil Say.

Tickets are available from the theatre and people are advised to book in advance.

For further information or to book tickets in advance email lbtboxoffice@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk, or alternatively call the box office on 0300 300 8125.

To find out more about future concerts organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club visit www.lbmusic.co.uk,