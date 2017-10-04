Offbeat romantic comedy in Leighton Buzzard

Prepare to have a laugh as well as be romanced when the latest show by the Leighton Buzzard Drama Group i performed next week.

Sunspots, written by David Lewis, is coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre for three successive nights from Thursday, October 12.

It tells the story of a man named Tom who is single and living at home despite being in his mid-thirties.

He inherits his father’s telescope, along with a passion for stargazing.

But, between studying constellations, a woman sunbathing on a neighbouring rooftop catches his eye and, using maximum magnification, he notices a funny-looking mole on her back.

Should Tom engineer a meeting to inform her about his concerns?

Is it really anxiety about her health or actually a voyeuristic attraction that drives his desire to meet her?

Faith and inter-relationships are tested to the limit in this show which has been described as an offbeat romantic comedy.

Due to the nature of the material, it is only recommended for people over the age of 13.

The Leighton Buzzard Drama Group is a well-established amateur dramatic group, generally performing two or three plays and one pantomime each year.

Auditions are open, meaning that new members are welcome to attend. The group can be contacted for further information.

The show runs from Thursday, October 12 to Saturday, October 14 starting at 8pm.

Tickets for the show cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and there is a special offer for the Thursday night when people can buy four tickets for the price of three.

They can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

For further information about the group or to get in touch with them visit www.lbdg.org.uk

