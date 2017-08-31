Retro fun for family in Leighton Buzzard

Some of the most recognisable vehicles from television and movies are among the attractions coming to an event in Leighton Buzzard later this month.

Retroplay - Movie, Gaming & Comic Festival comes to Brooklands Middle School on Sunday, September 11, from 10am to 5pm.

This spectacular movie, television, gaming and comic book themed family fun day will immerse visitors in a world of silver screen fantasy.

Interact with an incredible collection of iconic replica vehicles, from the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1, Back to the Future DeLorean and Lightning McQueen.

Meet and greet your favourite superheroes and legendary movie characters and even a T-Rex!

There will be a range of attractions for all the family, TV and film props as well

as stalls selling all kinds of toys, collectibles, comics and more.

There will be competitions, special guests and a Retro-Gaming area with a range of retro consoles and games.

Anyone coming along to this event will be raising funds for the charity Autism Bedfordshire.

Tickets are £5 or £15 for a family ticket of two adults and two children. Children under the age of five can go along for free.

People can also pay extra to have their picture taken inside the Ecto-1, which costs £5.

For further information about the event or to book tickets in advance visit www.retroplayfestival.com.