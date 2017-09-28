Rock on at Leighton Buzzard pub

As if you needed an excuse to spend more time in the pub, well there will be live entertainment coming to The Wheatsheaf on both Friday and Saturday night.

The popular Motown and Northern soul band The Catch will be visiting on the Friday night.

Callow Saints

They are a lively, energetic party band, playing an eclectic mix of pop covers from the 60s through to the present day.

The Catch has performed with artistes such as The Three Degrees, Boney M and Oddysey, as Boogie Wonderband, a 70s soul/funk tribute.

The band also performs as Hitsville – The Sound Of Motown including all the authentic costumes from the 60s.

Saturday night will see the return of Juicebox Live, who host regular music nights at the pub.

The indie band promoters will this time bring with them the band Callow Saints, who were an outstanding success the last time they played at the North Street venue.

Entrance to the event is free with the music starting at around 9.30pm.

For further details about the music night and future gigs visit www.thewheatie.co.uk.