Rocking out at Leighton Buzzard pub

There will be four different bands performing at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard at the weekend.

The band Dead Frequency will provide the entertainment on Friday night. The Northamptonshire band’s music is passionate, upbeat punk rock, mixed with a fun glam-rock spirit of adventure with some catchy anthem choruses to sing along with.

The current band line up has been together for around four years and they have recently been gigging at venues all around England.

On Saturday, promoters Juicebox bring along three great bands to the Wheatie with Spacejunkie, from Leighton Buzzard, headlining with support from Shotplate and Candidates.

Spacejunkie are an alternative grunge rock band. They have recently brought out their debut album, Space 1989. Shotplates are an electro pop band from Milton Keynes who mix pop punk guitar riffs and pulsating electronics, while Candidates, also from Milton Keynes, are an Indie/Rock ‘n’ Roll band formed earlier this year.

Music starts at around 9.30pm on both nights and entry is free.