Rowing storytellers come to Leighton Buzzard

A very different kind of award winning show is coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre tomorrow (Wednesday).

Storytellter Storyteller can be seen from 2pm in a show designed for youngsters.

What happens when two storytellers arrive at the same place at the same time to tell their stories?

And what happens if both of them think they are THE Storyteller?

A head to head that leads to a feast of clowning, physical silliness and magical storytelling, that’s what!

With just a pocketful of magic and fun, these Storytellers take the audience on a fishing trip, into a demented disco, to the edge of a cliff, and into a world that only exists in their heads.

They also blow a lot of raspberries.

This has been designed as family fun from the winners of the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award and the Three Weeks Editor’s Choice Award at Edinburgh Fringe.

Story Pocket Theatre was set up in 2013 from a passion to produce beautiful, wonderful and magical theatre for families and to keep the classic stories alive. Its patron is Michael Morpugo.

The theatre company perform a wide number of tours across the UK including one running of King Arthur.

Tickets for the show cost £7.50 for adults and £6 for children excluding fees.

For more details or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

