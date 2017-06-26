Steel Magnolias come to Leighton Buzzard

One of the best known moving films will be put on the stage by Leighton Buzzard Drama Group at the beginning of next month.

The award winning group will stage Steel Magnolias at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Friday July 7, Saturday July 8 as well as Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15.

This well-known play, based on the film with Sally Fields and Julia Roberts, tells the story of a close-knit circle of friends whose lives come together in Truvie’s Beauty Parlor.

Filled with humour and heartbreak, this production will make you laugh and cry as the realities of their lives in tiny parish of Louisiana unfolds.

The cast have been descriped by Andy Ferguson, a spokesman for the group as fantastic throughout the rehearsals.

The likes of Saskia Mcshane, Emma Stone, Kay Ratcliffe, Ann Kempster, Jan Delamore and Lorna Daggett will be playing the parts man of whom have all been in many of our productions over the past couple of years.

Jo Taylor will also be returning to the director’s chair who was last seen directing Fawlty Towers alongside Carl Russell in 2015.

Andy added: “Jo and the cast have been hard at work to bring you what is to be an amazing run of shows.

“Tickets are now selling fast leading up to the production and to book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Performances start at 8pm each of the four nights and tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

They can be booked by visiting www.lbdg.org.uk and following the link on the website or by contacting the theatre’s box office by calling 0300 300 2185.

For further information about Leighton Buzzard Drama Group, you can either visit the website or look for them on the social networking site Facebook where visitors can stay up to date on all future productions.