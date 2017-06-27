Strictly murderous tale in Dunstable

A new fast paced show by the creator of several hit TV programmes can be seen at The Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

Talking Scarlet bring the nail-biting rollercoaster, Strictly Murder to Bedfordshire from Tuesday to Wednesday July 11 and 12.

The show is written by the prolific Brian Clemens and directed by his son, Samuel.

It is set in Provence, April 1939 and sees English couple, Peter and Suzy, living in idyllic isolation.

Their peace is suddenly shattered by a stranger from Peter’s past who unearths secrets from a buried and hidden life, which throws Suzy’s world into turmoil.

In a world where the Third Reich is emerging as a dangerous regime, deceit, lies and subterfuge make this a dark, fast-paced thriller.

The production stars Brian Capron, well known for his roles on Coronation Street and Where the Heart Is and Corrinne Wicks, a regular from Doctors and Emmerdale.

Brian Clemens was best known for his work on The Avengers, The Professionals, The Persuaders, Thriller and Bergerac.

Tickets for the show cost £18 with three performances over the two days.

For further details or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or by visiting www.grovetheatre.co.uk.