Sun shines on Leighton Buzzard group

Tickets have gone on sale for the latest production by the Leighton Buzzard Drama Group.

The group performs the offbeat romantic comedy Sunspots by David Lewis at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre from Thursday to Saturday October 12 to 14.

Tom is still single and living at home in his mid-30s.

Through his telescope he spots a woman sunbathing on a neighbouring rooftop and becomes concerned by a funny-looking mole on her back, but is it really anxiety about her health or a voyeuristic attraction that drives his desire to meet her?

Faith and relationships are tested to the limit in this show.

It will be a busy time for the group who are also in preparations for their winter pantomime Aladdin which will be staged in January.

Tickets for the show are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions, with a special deal for the Thursday performance with people able to buy four tickets for the price of three.

Performances start at 8pm each evening.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or alternatively by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

For more details about the group visit www.lbdg.org.uk