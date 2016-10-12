A marriage of manipulation

One of the greatest thrillers of all time, Gaslight returns to UK theatres starring Kara Tointon in the role of Bella Manningham, memorably played by Oscar winner Ingrid Bergman in the classic 1944 film adaptation.

Rupert Young of BBC1’s Merlin will join Kara as husband Jack Manningham and multi-talented Keith Allen is cast in the role of detective Rough.

The story is about a woman whose husband slowly manipulates her into believing she is going insane.

While Jack Manningham is on the town each evening his wife Bella is home alone. She can’t explain the disappearance of familiar objects, the mysterious footsteps overhead or the ghostly flickering of living from gaslight - is she losing her mind?

Does the terror exist in her imagination or are dark secrets living in her home?

The surprise arrival of retired Detective Rough leads to a shocking discovery that will shake her respectable Victorian marriage to its core.

A highly suspenseful play, Gaslight was written in 1938 by one of the 20th century’s most renowned British writers, Patrick Hamilton, whose works included the chilling Rope (1929), successfully adapted for the screen by Alfred Hitchcock.

Kara Tointon has enjoyed success on stage with Pygmalion, Absent Friends and Relatively Speaking, and has also been seen on television in Strictly Come Dancing and most recently portraying Maria in the ITV production of The Sound of Music Live! last Christmas.

Gaslight comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for one week early in the new year, from Monday January 16 - Saturday 21.

Tickets start at £17.75 and are available online at www.atgtickets.co,/aylesbury or call the box office on 0844 871 7607.