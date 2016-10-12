Adult kind of magic at Leighton Buzzard

A show featuring magic and time travel designed for adults is coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Morgan and West bring Parlour Tricks to the venue on Wednesday October 19.

The duo present a brand new show chock full of jaw dropping, brain bursting, gasp eliciting feats of magic.

The dashing chaps offer up a plateful of illusion and impossibility, all served with wit, charm and no small amount of panache.

The duo are bringing the show to Leighton Buzzard as part of a UK tour.

They will be doing the show prior to going up to Edinburgh for the festive season where they have adapted the festive Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol for the stage.

Parlour Tricks comes highly recommended having been given five star reviews by London Theatre and four star reviews by The Stage, The Daily Mirror and Public Reviews

But the duo have put out a warning to visitors to the show at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

They are urging people to wear a hat, as they hope to blow your mind.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

To find out more about the performers, including seeing videos of them conjuring up some tricks, visit www.morganandwest.co.uk/