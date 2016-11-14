Born for the role of princess

It’s a role she was clearly made for - and a role she has always wanted.

TOWIE beauty Jasmin Walia stars as Princess Jasmine in this year’s pantomime, Aladdin, at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, and she admits she is thrilled by the casting, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

At the press launch for the pantomime she told me: “This is my dream role. I always think that I’m a princess and my name is Jasmin, so having Princess Jasmine as a role, it’s probably the best role you could get.

“I am excited about performing in front of the Aylesbury crowd. I hope all the little children will think I am a real princess.”

Well she certainly looks the part with her thick long luscious locks, pretty face and slim figure and she is looking forward to singing and dancing in the panto.

She works out in the gym, dances and says rushing about everywhere helps to keep her fit, and she added: “I eat healthy, but I also eat unhealthy, I’m not going to lie. So sometimes I will have a McDonald’s if I want to.”

She’s performed in panto before, in Dick Whittington as a teenager, and loved it.

She said: “You have a different audience every day and it’s really fun and the adrenalin of always performing really gets you.”

She’s had small parts in two Harry Potter films, and first came to public prominence in the reality series TOWIE in 2010. She enjoys all three mediums of film, television and theatre and said: “I love being in front of the camera, but I do like performing on stage as well. They’re really different, but having a balance of all three is nice if you can get that.”

Aladdin opens at the Waterside from Friday, December 9 - Saturday, December 31, performance times vary. Tickets from £12, box office 0844 871 7607.