Chance to boo Corrie killer in Dunstable pantomime

Coronation Street star Brian Capron has spoken of his excitement about his role in the forthcoming Grove Theatre pantomime, Aladdin.

Best known for playing the infamous baddie Richard Hillman in the soap opera, his character in the production is as heinous as ever, as he assumes the role of Abanazar at the Dunstable venue.

Brian Capron

He talks to us about performing, appearing as the evil villain on the cobbles and the joy of pantomime.

Q: Have you always been interested in theatre and television?

Brian: I became interested in theatre at school doing school plays. I started working in the theatre in Exeter in 1970 and it became my first love from then. I started working in TV in 1973 and have been lucky enough to appear in so many different shows from comedy to high drama. I love both mediums and feel very privileged to have worked in them for so long.

Q: You’re well known for your villainous roles; which of your characters has been the best baddie and why?

B: Naturally I have to opt for Richard Hillman as my best villainous role to date because his storyline was so exciting and became a little bit of Corrie history. It’s rare to have such an interesting and challenging role and I had the time of my life with the twists and turns in such a dramatic plot.

Q: What do you think will be the most enjoyable aspect of performing in panto?

B: Someone once said that the happiest sound in the world is that of children’s laughter. And that’s the best thing about Panto – of course I like to give them a bit of fright too! If I hear the odd gasp or dare I say cry, I know I’m doing my job!

Q: You will be playing the character of Abanazar; can you please sum up the character in a little poem? Four lines (AABB rhyming pattern).

B: That magic lamp’s the object of my quest

To get it I’ll be at my ruthless best

I’m the Wickedest villain there’s ever bin

Watch out Boy! I’m what it says on the tin!

Q: What pantomime character do you think you are most like?

B: A very old Buttons.

Q: Do you have a message for the Dunstable audience ahead of Aladdin this Christmas?

B: This Panto is going to be great because Jamie, the producer, puts real heart into it, with a beautiful set and costumes, live music and a terrific cast. You and the family will love it!

Aladdin runs from Thursday, December 8, to Monday, January 2. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.