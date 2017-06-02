Elves and magic in Leighton Buzzard

A topsy turvy re-telling of a children’s classic can be seen at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre for two performances.

The Elves and the Shoemaker is presented on Saturday June 10 courtesy of Full House Theatre and comes to Bedfordshire as part of a UK tour.

The Elves And The Shoemaker is a tale of rediscovering the past, with Geoff, a loveable retired shoemaker.

Now in his twilight years Geoff struggles with his memory and the patchwork of his past.

One day at the bottom of his garden he is visited by two magical friends who help him with the perfect gift for his wife for her 90th birthday… with the help of a little bit of elf magic.

The show features original toe-tapping music, laugh-out- loud characters, puppetry and even a little bit of real magic.

Just like a comfy old slipper, this story is sure to make old and young alike feel all warm and cosy inside.

Full House Theatre are producers of imaginative and playful performances with a vision for every child to hold treasured memories of theatre.

With the audience at the heart of their work, performances are carefully crafted and developed by and with children and young people.

This will also be a special performance for the company as they return to the home town county. They are based in nearby Ampthill and have performed a number of shows for children.

This delightful family friendly show, recommended for children aged four and over.

There will be performances taking place at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets for the show are £7.50 for adults and £6 for concessions.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or alternatively visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.