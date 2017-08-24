Emotional role for Doctor Who star in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre will play host to a screening of a West End drama at the end of the month.

Billie Piper, star of Doctor Who, plays Yerma, a young woman driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child.

This radical production of Yerma is adapted from Federico Garcia Lorca’s achingly powerful masterpiece by Simon Stone.

Set in contemporary London, Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her 30s desperate to conceive builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking climax.

It is a production put on by the National Theatre and has been described as an: “Extraordinary theatrical triumph” by The Times and as “devastatingly powerful” by The Daily Telegraph.

The screening starts at 7pm but tickets are limited so people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for the screening cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions.

These can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.