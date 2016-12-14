Family can be enchanted by shows coming to Grove

If you are looking for something extraordinary to do with the family, the Grove Theatre in Dunstable is presenting plenty of treats with something for everyone.

Cirque Enchantment, magician Jamie Raven and Super-slam Wrestling will be among the attractions in the new year with tickets having gone on sale already.

If a mystical world of frozen beauty and magical adventure sounds exciting to you, then prepare to be mesmerised by Cirque Enchantment on Thursday, February 2, at 7.30pm.

This concert style cirque production features stunning choreography, breath-taking vocals and entrancing circus performers, all to an eclectic musical soundtrack of pop, rock and classical. This is a spectacular show for the whole family.

Or if you are after something more magical, then Britain’s Got Talent star Jamie Raven will be at the venue on Friday, February 10.

He burst into the spotlight the during the 2015 series of the show, where his magic amazed audiences and even the hard-to- please Simon Cowell!

Next year, Jamie Raven shares with you some of the magic that has astounded and delighted audiences all around the world.

Superslam Wrestling Live returns with a huge 2017 explosion of top talent from worldwide wrestling federations on Saturday, February 18, at 6pm.

It is set to be a truly inter-national Royal Rumble, featuring home-grown favourites such as James Mason, Dynamic Deano and ‘Yes Man’ J D Bryan.

It’s star-studded, it is action-packed and there’s even a chance for some lucky children to meet the wrestlers backstage after the show.

Ticket prices for all of these shows vary.

For further information or to book, call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or visit the website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk.