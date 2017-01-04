Final chance to boo the bad guys in panto

Mirror mirror on the wall, which is the best pantomime of them all?

Well the award winning Leighton Buzzard Drama Group think they have the answer, when they stage the ever popular Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

The show goes on a three week run at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre starting next week.

Will the Wicked Queen banish Snow White once and for all, or will the handsome Prince thwart her plans with some help from the dwarfs?

A spokesman for the group said: “This family show has fun and frolics that will keep all ages entertained.

“With all your favourite LBDG actors coming back to the stage, Gemma Aguilar from last year’s panto will be playing Young Snow White with Trish Turner, who will be playing Queen Avarice, returning after her fantastic first onstage appearance in Communicating Doors.

“We will also have John Stone playing Edna Bucket the dame who was last seen as the beast in last year’s panto and also Saskia McShane will be playing Chuckles.

“Lastly, Rob Taylor and Andrew Ferguson, who were last seen in last year’s production of Blackadder 2, will be playing the comedy duo.

“The show is looking to be another amazing run.”

A number of performances in the run are starting to sell out so people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Performances take place at 7.15pm on Thursday, January 12, Friday, January 13, Thursday, January 19, Friday, January 20, and Thursday, January 27, and Friday, January 28.

Performances start at 11am, 2.30pm and 6pm on Saturday, January 14, Saturday, January 21, and Saturday, January 28.

Tickets cost between £10 and £11. For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.lbdg.org.uk or call the box office on 0300 300 8125.