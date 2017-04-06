Footballing drama in Leighton Buzzard

Many men watching football on a Saturday afternoon will have been exasperated by what they are watching.

But a new drama by the Leighton Buzzard Drama Group takes this a step further hen they present the show God later this month.

Described by the group as a hilarious romp that will also take the audience to some dark places, it can be seen at Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre from Thursday to Saturday April 27 to 29.

Robert Farquhar’s relentless, fast paced play sees two idotic football fans who have abducted a referee. They both try and get him to overturn his ‘dodgy’ decision that led to their team’s relegation on the last day of the season.

He has his Christian faith to call on, while they can barely muster a coherent thought between them.

A spokesman for the group said: “But this play is much more than just a comedy, jumping from farcical to depraved to sinister as quick as a near post flick on.

“You don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy this play, just a fan of great dramatic comedy.”

There are just three members of the cast consisting of Russell Bennett, Ben Clarke and Rob Taylor who are directed by Carl Russell.

It is the latest show by the group having performed the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves earlier in the year.

However unlike the pantomime, due to the robust language involved in the play, the group has recommended that God is only suitable for people over the age of 12.

Tickets for the show are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or alternatively visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

To find out more about the group that is staging the play visit www.lbdg.org.uk where details of future shows are available.