Frankenstein to terrify Stowe House

Two hundred years since Mary Shelley penned her Gothic horror masterpiece, a new stage adaptation of Frankenstein has embarked on a five month tour.

Set in Geneva 1816, Victor Frankenstein is obsessive in his pursuit of nature’s secret - the elixir of life. But nothing can prepare him for what he creates and so begins a gripping life or death adventure taking him to the ends of the earth and beyond.

Adapted by John Ginman, this world premiere production by Blackeyed Theatre fuses bold ensemble storytelling, live music, puppetry and stunning theatricality to create a fresh telling of what has become a landmark work of literature.

A unique feature of the production is the use of puppetry to portray the creature. Designed by puppet maker Yvonne Stone, whose credits include the National Theatre’s Warhorse, the full size (six foot, four inch high) creature needs to be operated by up to three actors at any one time.

Mr Ginman said: “Working on this has left me full of admiration for the achievement of the 19-year-old novice writer, who responded to the challenge of inventing a ghost story to ‘curdle the blood, and quicken the beatings of the heart’. This version is inspired by Shelley’s keen interest in some of the most advanced scientific thinking of the day. She was living through a time in which the pace of scientific discovery was rapid and science seemed able to empower mankind in super human ways.”

Frankenstein will be performed in the Roxburgh Hall at Stowe School at 8pm on Friday, October 14.

Tickets £12, concessions available. Box office 01280 825710 or book online at www.artsatstowe.co.uk

Running time is two hours including an interval. Age suitability 11-plus.