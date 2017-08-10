Get into the Grove for new season at Dunstable venue

The Grove Theatre in Dunstable has officially launched its autumn 2017 brochure – promising entertainment for a range of tastes.

Ned Boulting is bringing all the gossip from this year’s Tour de France as well as action-packed tales of his time in the cycling lane with Bikeology, while TJ Higgs is offering her phenomenal talents as psychic medium for those who believe there’s something more out there, and Crissy Rock stars in a naughty but comical show about three cleaning ladies who set up a scandalous phone line at work, in Dirty Dusting.

Family time is made ever more special with live children’s theatre. The People’s Theatre Company present Don’t Dribble on the Dragon, a magical adventure based on the new book by Steven Lee, with magic designed by the late, great Paul Daniels. You may L.O.V.E. singing along to hits by an incredible girl band with The Little Mix Experience, or catch the over-the-top action of the ring with Superslam Wrestling Live. The theatre also has a visit from everyone’s favourite little pig as Peppa Pig’s Adventure is live at Grove Theatre.

This year’s pantomime is Sleeping Beauty starring John Partridge (Eastenders), Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street) and Rebecca Keatley (CBeebies).

Fans of comedy are in for a treat too, with visits from Henning Wehn, Sean Kelly and the Stars of Storage Hunters, Bobby Davro, Ed Byrne, Lee Nelson and more.

World-class theatre will be screened once again at the Grove, with titles including Yerma, The Magic Flute, Coriolanus and Tosca. There’s also a one-night special of David Gilmour Live at Pompeii for Pink Floyd fans.

There’s lots for music fans too. Lovers of country will enjoy Islands in the Stream: The Music of Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers, or The Legends of American Country. Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door, Showaddywaddy and The Sensational 60s promise nights to remember for rock’n’roll fans, while the theatre will also host the soulful sound of The Stylistics, Stand By Me and The Rat Pack. Other acts include Police tribute Message in a Bottle, One Night of Rock and Mercury.

For full details, including dates and ticket prices, visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01582 60 20 80.