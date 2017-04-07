Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe beamed live to Leighton Buzzard

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe takes on a Shakespearean classic with a Tom Stoppard in a play to be beamed live to the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

He takes the lead in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead shown live from the Old Vic Theatre in London on Thursday, April 20, starting at 7pm.

As well as starring in all seven of the Harry Potter films, Daniel also took the lead role in the horror film The Woman in Black.

He is no stranger to the world of the stage having appeared in Peter Shaffer’s play Equus and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway. Radcliffe will play Rosencrantz while The Hour’s Joshua McGuire will play Guildenstern.

In addition to the duo, the actor David Haig is to appear in the show. He is best known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, the TV drama Witness for the Prosecution as well as the sitcom The Thin Blue Line.

This comedy expands upon the exploits of two hapless minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, and puts them centre stage. As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare’s iconic drama, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

To book your tickets in advance or for further information visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 0300 300 8125.