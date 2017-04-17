Have the time of your life in Milton Keynes

It features some of the best known songs in musical history and Dirty Dancing is returning to Milton Keynes Theatre later this month.

Based on the film of the same name, it can be seen from Monday to Saturday April 24 to 29.

Johnny and Baby in Dirty Dancing

It’s the summer of 1963, and 17 year- old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters.

Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle the resort dance instructor.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The classic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life,

It returns to Milton Keynes, following two blockbuster West End runs, two hit UK tours, and various international productions.

Full of passion and romance, heart-pounding music and sensationally sexy dancing, this record- breaking all new concept of the show is directed by Federico Bellone, choreographed by Gillian Bruce with set design re-imagined by top Italian designer Roberto Comotti.

Tickets for the show can be booked in advance by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or alternatively by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.