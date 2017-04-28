Laughter in Leighton Buzzard

Expect plenty of laughter when three comedians perform at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The Barnstormers Comedy Club returns on Saturday, May 6, with comedians Michael Fabbri, Dylan Gott and Noel James attempting to tickle the funny bone of the audience. Kevin Precious will be the compere.

Michael Fabbri has a dark and honest approach to some of life’s more touchy subjects.

Organisers say he manages to effortlessly slip between some harsh, controversial topics to light-hearted silliness to make for a refreshingly eclectic and brilliantly funny act.

It will be one of the first gigs in the UK for Canadian comic Dylan Gott.

He has been nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award, performed at prestigious comedy festivals such as JFL42, North By Northeast, appeared on Bite TV with his own televised special on iChannel called No Kidding and hosted his own radio show on Sirius XM Radio, The Sport Brahs.

Noel has performed comedy throughout the UK for the past eight years.

He has performed at all the major clubs and festivals, Glastonbury, Reading, Edinburgh to name but three. Noel’s comedy is described as surreal, bizarre, absurd and intelligent.

Tickets for the night of comedy are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. They can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.