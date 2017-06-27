Madcap musical in Milton Keynes

A vibrant and colourful story of nightclub life is setting out on its first ever tour of the UK.

Featuring hit songs I Am What I Am, With You In My Arms and The Best Of Times, La Cage aux Folles is a story of unconditional love.

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name, the musical follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction.

They live an idyllic existence in the south of France but behind the curtains of this sparkling extravaganza all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local colourful night life.

Drama and hilarity ensue when a meeting of the parents forces them to cover up their vibrant lifestyle.

Will Albin be ale to play the role of his life to ensure that Jean-Michel can marry his love?

John Partridge will play the iconic role of Albin, who moonlights as star drag act Zaza at the infamous La Cage aux Folles nightclub. Partridge’s extensive theatre credits include A Chorus Line, Cats, Starlight Express and Chicago, and he is also well known for playing the lovable Christian Clarke in BBC television’s EastEnders.

Adrian Zmed will play Georges. This will be his first stage appearance in the UK although he is no stranger to Broadway musicals having previously led the casts of Grease, Falsettos and Blood Brothers.

He also appeared with William Shatner in television hit T J Hooker and on the big screen alongside Tom Hanks in Bachelor Party.

One of the West End’s most revered leading ladies, Marti Webb will play Jacqueline, friend to Albin and Geroges.

La Cage aux Folles will be at Milton Keynes Theatre at 7.30pm from Tuesday August 8 through to Saturday August 12, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £17.90 and are available from the box office on 0844 871 7652 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

