Matilda musical tour comes to Milton Keynes

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the multi award winning musical of Matilda is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of a UK tour.

The show, which has won 85 international awards including 16 for the best musical, can be seen in Leicester from Tuesday June 5 to Saturday June 30 next year.

Matilda the Musical coming to Milton Keynes

Based on the book of the same name written by Roald Dahl will also tour to Dublin, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff.

Tickets for Leicester, Dublin, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Cardiff will go on sale to the public on 26 April following a priority booking period between 19 and 25 April. Tickets for Birmingham go on sale on 9 May, after a priority booking from 25 April to 8 May. Further dates and venues are to be announced in due course. The West End production continues at the Cambridge Theatre, currently booking until 17 December 2017.

The production will be accompanied in each location by a new education programme to engage young people, inspired by Matilda The Musical. From a travelling library of stories led by Mrs Phelps, to whole school takeovers of Matilda, the RSC aims to reach over 15,000 children, in collaboration with touring theatre partners.

Dennis Kelly, (book) said: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m delighted that we get to take Matilda around the UK and to Ireland. We have some fantastic theatres in this country and in Ireland, supported by smart, engaged audiences and we can’t wait to bring this crazy, messy, anarchic explosion of a show to them.”

Tim Minchin (music and lyrics) said: “I - like millions of others - feel like Dahl is in my blood, because I grew up with his books. So to have contributed to a piece of work that brings one of his most famous stories to life is one of my life's great joys. I’m utterly thrilled that audiences in cities all across the UK and Ireland will now share and be part ofMatilda’s story.”

Now in its sixth year in London’s West End, Matilda The Musical is the longest running production at the Cambridge Theatre where it continues to play to packed houses.

With book by Dennis Kelly, original songs by Tim Minchin and direction by Matthew Warchus, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered at the RSC’s The Courtyard Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in November 2010, before transferring to London’s West End in October 2011, where it opened to rave reviews.

Tickets will be on sale from Wednesday April 26. These can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.