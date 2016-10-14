Michael Morpugo book bought to life in Leighton Buzzard

A one woman show full of fun, mystery and adventure for children can be seen at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre later this month.

Multi award winning performer and storyteller Danyah Miller vividly brings to life another enchanting tale by much loved children’s author Michael Morpugo.

There will be two performances of the show on Saturday October 22.

Children Gracie and Daniel have been forbidden to go near the mysterious and seemingly dangerous Birdman.

But messages and clues intrigue them and, after being lost at sea in the fog and stranded on his tiny island, they begin to unravel the Birdman’s secrets, the villagers’ fears and superstitions and learn why the whales came to the island.

It is a family show for everyone from 7 – 107 years old and runs for an hour without an interval.

Describing the sho, Michael Morpugo said: “Danyah Miller is a storytelling phenomenon.

“After seeing and loving her wonderful one woman show of I believe in unicorns I went back and back to see it again, in village halls and theatres up and down the country, in the West End, finishing with a triumphant performance in a packed Royal Festival Hall.

“And now she is bringing maybe my very favourite book Why the Whales Came to audiences everywhere.

“I shan’t miss it. Don’t you miss it either. It will be a theatrical tour de force, that’s for sure.”

It comes to Leighton Buzzard as part of a UK tour which started in Watford in September.

The show can be seen at both 11.30am and 2.30pm. Tickets for the show cost £7.50 for adults and £6 for concessions.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.