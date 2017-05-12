Mister Maker returns to Dunstable

CBeebies’ arts and crafts hero Mister Maker is on his way to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable for a show at the beginning of next month.

His show encourages Mini Makers and grown-ups to sing, dance and make some noise. There’s a big ‘make’ to take part in, lots of audience participation and of course The Shapes.

Mister Maker said: “We had such a fantastic time on our last UK tour, it will be great to meet friends again and make lots of new ones. We’ve added new songs for the audience to enjoy and some new amazing ‘makes’!”

The man behind Mister Maker is Phil Gallagher, a Bafta-nominated performer. His theatre show has toured in the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

He said: “I’ve always been Mister Maker. Even from an early age, I have always loved arts and crafts and making things.

“One of the things that makes me most proud is that wherever we perform our live show, children and grown-ups give us such a warm and excited response. “My house is covered in glitter, sticky tape and googly eyes – but I don’t mind, because arts and crafts have become my life.”

“My top tip is to have a go at making something and I guarantee you will surprise yourself and be really proud of what you create.”

The show takes place at 1pm and 4pm on Thursday June 1. Call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or alternatively visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.