Musical treats for sping season at MK Theatre

A number of big name musicals and stars will be making Milton Keynes Theatre their home as the venue announced its new season.

BAFTA winner Sheridan Smith, EastEnders star Shane Richie and former host of The Great British Bake Off Sue Perkins are among the big names revealed.

Kicking off the new season will be Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton starring in the Tony award winning Thoroughly Modern Millie. The show, running from Tuesday to Saturday, January 24 to 28, also stars Michelle Collins.

Federico Fellini’s La Strada (The Road) is one of the true masterpieces of modern cinema, winning the Academy Award in 1957, and stars Anthony Quinn.

The story of wide-eyed Gelsomina, who is sold by her penniless mother to Zampano, a travelling sideshow strongman, unfolds as they journey through the Italian countryside performing for their keep. It runs from Monday to Saturday, February 20 to 25.

Fresh from starring in the West End, Sheridan Smith reprises her role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. The show runs from Tuesday, February 28, to Saturday, March 4. The show is the one which made Barbra Streisand famous.

The musical The Fantastic Mr Fox is packed with tunes for the whole family and is based on the Roald Dahl book. It runs from Tuesday, March 7, to Saturday, March 11.

For those looking for something a little more dramatic, another tense thriller from the pen of Peter James comes to the stage.

Not Dead Enough is staged from Monday, January 30, to Saturday, February 4, and features Shane Richie as well as recent Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laura Whitmore.

The much loved film Shirley Valentine gets a major new adaptation for the stage running from Monday, March 27, to Saturday, April 1.

Anyone looking for a laugh can enjoy plenty of top comedy. The critically acclaimed Mischief Theatre Company performs The Play That Goes Wrong.

Described as a mixture of Fawlty Towers and Noises Off, the show runs from Monday to Saturday, March 13 to 18, and sees an accident prone polytechnic drama group attempting to stage a murder mystery with hilarious results.

The latest touring productions from comedians Omid Djalili, Jimmy Carr, Ross Noble and Sue Perkins can also be seen early in the new year at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Dance fans can also look forward to the return of Matthew Bourne’s latest production, The Red Shoes, from Tuesday, February 14, to Saturday, February 18.

A beloved fairytale and Academy Award winning movie, The Red Shoes has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Tickets are on sale now. For more details call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.