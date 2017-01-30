Night of laughter in Leighton Buzzard

The Barnstomers Comedy Club is making its first appearance of the new year at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Diane Spencer, Jason Patterson and Brian Higgins will provide the entertainment at the event on Saturday February 4.

Known for delighting audiences worldwide Diane brings her cheeky, dark and often edgy stand-up comedy to the town. She is described as a dazzling performer who captivates the crowd with her charming demeanour, cutting wit and skilfully crafted material.

Jason Patterson is an award winning comedian who started out in comedy in 2006. He’s performed at comedy clubs all over the UK including Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby to name a few.

Brian is one of the most experienced headline acts on the comedy circuit. He moved to London in his teens from a small fishing Village in central Scotland.

Armed only with a penknife, catapult and a bag full of tadpoles he set out to make his fortune. Twenty years later he still has the penkinfe.

Organisers say Brian has a real passion for comedy, and it shows in an impeccably delivered cheeky upbeat set, which never fails to deliver the goods.

The night will be compered by Kevin Precious.

Tickets for the show are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. It starts at 8pm.

For further details or to book tickets in advance call 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.