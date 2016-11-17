Pirates in an adventures with dinosaurs at Leighton Buzzard

Following a show which was successful at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, a children’s will set sail for an appearance at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs 2: The Magic Cutlass on Saturday November 26.

Les Petits Theatre Company return to the high seas after their hugely successful and award-winning Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs rollicked the rigging and spliced the mainbrace.

When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children forcing them to hunt for the elusive Magic Cutlass - a sword that grants the holder any wish.

The children are whisked away for another fantastic adventure to a world of devious dinosaurs, deep sea dangers and smelly sausages. It’s all aboard, me hearties, for a real life pirate adventure.

Will fearless Flinn be able to outwit the pirate dinosaurs? Will Pirate Pearl be brave enough to battle the dangerous dinos and will terrified Tom be back in time for tea? All aboard for a non-stop action-packed theatrical experience with live music by the amazing Tom Recknell and dastardly dinosaur puppets by the genius Max Humphries!

Writer Oliver Lansley, known for creating the Alan Davies sitcom Whites and playing Kenny Everett in a BBC4 biopic, said: “We have had such fun revisiting the world of Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs – this show is even bigger, better and sillier than the first.

“We have a ten foot Tyrannosaurus rex, an exploding sausage machine and an actual magic cutlass - what’s not to love? We can’t wait to take it on tour.”

Performances take place at 11.30am and 2.30pm. Tickets cost between £6 and £7.50.

These can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.net.