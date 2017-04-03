Piratical fun coming to Leighton Buzzard

There is still a chance to get tickets for the latest production by the Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre.

The group put on an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevensson’s classic Treasure Island at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre from Friday April 7 to Saturday April 8.

When the Squire Trelawny and his friends discover a map in the chest of old sea dog Billy Bones, it’s time to raise the mainsail on the Hispaniola and set off in search of Captain Flint’s Treasure…

The show has been des-cribed by the group as an all singing, all dancing, lively and funny musical comedy.

However, those expecting a classic adaptation of the tale will be in for a shock as there will be a few twists along the way.

It has been designed as a treat for all the family, and producers say it will be packed with the talent, flair and enthusiasm.

Performances take place at 7.30pm each night with a matinee production being held at 2pm on Saturday, April 8.

Tickets cost of £9 for adults and £6.50 for concessions.

To book call 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.