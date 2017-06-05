Pub goes in the deep end in Linslade

A tale of heroism and selflessness can be at a pub in Linslade coming next week.

In the Deep End can be seen at The Globe Inn on Tuesday June 13 starting at 7.30pm.

The four actor/musicians from the Mikron Theatre Company will be travelling across the country going up and down the Grand Union Canal and then performing a show in the evening.

The company has turned their talents to recreating the history and modern-day challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The fast-paced plot zips backwards and forwards through the years.

It will also throw up little-known facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters.

Skipwick RNLI is all at sea. Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping.

So when 17-year-old Shannon volunteers, it’s all hands on deck - particularly for Darren’s teenage son, Billy.

Can the station survive in this ‘me first’ age? Will eccentric fundraiser Hazel’s ideas ever turn a profit?

And can Darren and Billy chart the choppy emotional waters closer to home?

There will be no tickets for the performances but a cash collection will be held at the end and it will be held outdoors.

For more information call the pub on 01525 373338 or visit www.oldenglishinns.co.uk/our-locations/the-globe-inn-leighton-buzzard