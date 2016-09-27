Singer Antony Costa brings Save the Last Dance For Me to Aylesbury

He may be best associated with the sound of modern day pop music, but Antony Costa’s latest role sees him play the part of a Sixties heartthrob.

One of the members of boyband Blue, Antony appears in Save The Last Dance For Me, a musical from the same team behind the smash hit Dreamcoats and Petticoats.

The show, which is on at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from Monday (October 3), follows two teenage sisters through the summer of 1963 as they embark on a holiday to the seaside for the first time without their parents.

Antony said: “It is a show where everyone knows the songs, they are classics like Please Mr Postman and Viva Las Vegas. It is music I was very aware of when I was growing up, this type of music was always on. I knew all the words before doing the show.”

The musical gives Antony a chance to work with producer Bill Kenwright again, after working on his tour of Blood Brothers.

Antony said: “In that show I did a Liverpudlian accent and for this I am doing an American accent, which is something I think I can do. I am probably not the world’s greatest dancer, but I give it 110 per cent and try and ensure the audience leave feeling happy.”

In the show the two sisters are full of freedom and high spirits when they meet a handsome young American who invites them to a dance at the local US air force base. But young love and holiday romance are never as simple as they sound and the sisters soon realise that while the world around them is still watching itself in black and white, life and love can be much more colourful.

On at the Waterside at 7.30pm fom Monday October 3 - Saturday 8, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday. Tickets from £15, box office 0844 871 7607.